Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

