Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) will report sales of $24.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sony’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 billion and the lowest is $23.88 billion. Sony reported sales of $22.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year sales of $75.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.87 billion to $82.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $87.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sony.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNE shares. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNE opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.23. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

