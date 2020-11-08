Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sony’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.48. Sony posted earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sony.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Sony has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $90.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

