Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Square by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $201.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

