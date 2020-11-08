Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.08. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ)

Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. The company's flagship property is the Longstreet Property, which includes 125 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

