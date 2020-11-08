Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,487. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.