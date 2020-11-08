Starbucks Co. (SBUX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 27th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Starbucks has raised its dividend by 75.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 185.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Starbucks to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock valued at $13,777,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

