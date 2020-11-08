Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Starcom plc (STAR.L) (LON:STAR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.82. Starcom plc (STAR.L) shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 1,328,995 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.93.

Starcom plc (STAR.L) Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc, a technology company, develops automated systems for the remote tracking, monitoring, protection, and management of people, fleet of vehicles, containers, and assets. The company operates in Hardware and SAS segments. It offers Helios, an automatic vehicle location and fleet management system; Tetis, a real-time monitoring and tracking GPS solutions for dry and refrigerated containers; Lokies, a keyless padlock with Internet of Things capabilities; and Kylos, a GPS tracker and management system for asset management, monitoring, and tracking.

