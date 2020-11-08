Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) released its earnings results on Saturday. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $387.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

