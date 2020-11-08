Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to $25.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.