Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

NYSE SYK opened at $213.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.88. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.