Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stock Position Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.54.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

