SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells $133,317.66 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,620.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.33 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPWR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

