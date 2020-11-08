SVB Leerink Increases Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2020

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and have sold 396,620 shares worth $6,057,209. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Analyst Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit