SVB Leerink Increases Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target to $24.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and have sold 396,620 shares worth $6,057,209. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $154,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

