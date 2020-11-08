SVB Leerink Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $197.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $214.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

