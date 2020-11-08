Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 2,569 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $70.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $109.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

