Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE:URI opened at $191.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

