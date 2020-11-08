Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 4,008 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $300,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

