Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 4,450 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,730,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.