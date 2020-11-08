Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $975,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $7,333,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

