Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $975,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $7,333,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ JD opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $92.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
