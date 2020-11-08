Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 28,764 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,764 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

