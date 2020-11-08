Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 567 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $3,509,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $5,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $1,783.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,712.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,678.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,844.68.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

