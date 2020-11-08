Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $166.23 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,866 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,531 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

