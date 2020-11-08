Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $358.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

