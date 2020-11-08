Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 12,826 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 0 shares of company stock worth $0 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

