Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 15,307 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 343.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.69 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

