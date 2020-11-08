Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,694 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $229.05 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

