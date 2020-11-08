Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,032 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,339,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,243,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $146.74 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.81.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,410. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

