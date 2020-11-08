Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 3,058 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 271,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

