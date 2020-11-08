Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,338 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $380.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total transaction of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

