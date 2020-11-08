Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 189.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.28.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $184.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

