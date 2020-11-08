Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 238,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $64.95 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.