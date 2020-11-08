Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.98. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $334.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.27.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.