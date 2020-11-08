Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,782,000 after buying an additional 451,799 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 411,024 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,426.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 153,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 143,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 225.2% in the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 184,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,515,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

BAH stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

