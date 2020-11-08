Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

