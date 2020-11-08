Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.12.

Shares of MCD opened at $216.56 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The firm has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

