Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $951,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.