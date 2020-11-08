Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 11,161 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 453.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

