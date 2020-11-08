Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

