Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 64,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 175,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,226.5% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 226,347 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

