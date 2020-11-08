Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

