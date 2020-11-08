Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,196. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.40.

Shares of PH opened at $237.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $239.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

