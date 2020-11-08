Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sysco has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

