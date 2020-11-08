Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sysco by 32.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 10.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Sysco by 67.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.