T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $127.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $145,467,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 740.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

