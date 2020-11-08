TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,655 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

TRP stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.608 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

