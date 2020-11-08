TD Securities Boosts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $8.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE:HBM opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 200.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 370,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

