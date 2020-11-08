Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.41

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and traded as high as $16.85. Teck Resources shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

