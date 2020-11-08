Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) (LON:TYM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.25. Tertiary Minerals plc (TYM.L) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 12,626,067 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26.

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 60 contiguous mining claims located in the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

