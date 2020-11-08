Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.43. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $270,604.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,331 shares of company stock valued at $32,111,337 in the last three months. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after acquiring an additional 471,698 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after buying an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

